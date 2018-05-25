FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 1:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's Abe: need peace treaty with Russia to promote economic cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that Russia and Japan should sign a peace treaty so that they can realize their economic cooperation ambitions.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe disembarks from a plane as he arrives to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. Alexander Ryumin/TASS/Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Russia and Japan have not signed an official peace treaty after World War Two due to a dispute over a number of Pacific islands off the northeast coast of Japan.

Abe, speaking at an economic forum in Russia attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that the islands could become a symbol of cooperation between Tokyo and Moscow.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, Katya Golubkova and Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

