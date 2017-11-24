FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia says progress made towards cooperation on disputed islands
November 24, 2017 / 10:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia says progress made towards cooperation on disputed islands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday progress had been made on confidence-building measures related to a territorial dispute between Moscow and Tokyo.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono attend a news conference in Moscow, Russia November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The measures focused on easing access for Japanese visitors to the disputed islands in the Pacific, known in Russia as the Kurile Islands and in Japan as the Northern Territories, and boosting economic cooperation in the islands. Lavrov was speaking after talks in Moscow with his Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Peter Graff

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
