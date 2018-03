MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Japan on March 20-21 to discuss bilateral relations and international issues including the situation on the Korean peninsula, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in Moscow, Russia, March 14, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin