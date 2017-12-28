Russia says Tokyo's deployment of U.S. missiles a blow to relations

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A recent decision by Japan to deploy a U.S. missile defense system will hurt Moscow’s relations with Tokyo and is a breach by Washington of a landmark arms control treaty, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Japan formally decided this month it would expand its ballistic missile defense system with U.S.-made ground-based Aegis radar stations and interceptors in response to a growing threat from North Korean rockets.