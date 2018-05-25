FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 2:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Abe: North Korea should meet conditions before making long-term partnerships

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

St PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that North Korea should meet certain conditions before it can discuss long-term partnership with other countries, such as denuclearisation, the return of abducted people and fullfilling UN resolutions.

Speaking at an economy forum in Russia, Abe said that North Korea should make the right choice so that its people can live in prosperity and that it is very important that Pyongyang fulfills all United Nations resolutions on the full denuclearisation of the country.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Denis Pinchuk and Christian Lowe; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Hugh Lawson

