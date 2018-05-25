Japan's Abe: North Korea should meet conditions before making long-term partnerships

St PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday that North Korea should meet certain conditions before it can discuss long-term partnership with other countries, such as denuclearisation, the return of abducted people and fullfilling UN resolutions.

Speaking at an economy forum in Russia, Abe said that North Korea should make the right choice so that its people can live in prosperity and that it is very important that Pyongyang fulfills all United Nations resolutions on the full denuclearisation of the country.