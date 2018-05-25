FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 2:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Abe says efforts to clinch U.S.-North Korea summit should continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday he regretted the cancellation of a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and said the world should keep doing its bit to make such a meeting happen.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Abe said that work also had to continue so that Pyongyang continued taking action on its nuclear weapons program.

Reporting by Christian Lowe, Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn

