VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Moscow is ready to find solutions on a peace treaty with Japan that would be welcomed by both sides, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 10, 2018. Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Russia and Japan have not signed a peace treaty since World War II because of a dispute about the Kuril Islands.

Putin added that Moscow was ready to maintain contacts with Japan to support inter-Korean dialogue.