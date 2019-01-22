Japan's Abe: Putin and I are determined to resolve island row

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R, front) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L, front) walk during a meeting in Moscow, Russia January 22, 2019. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had confirmed their determination to find a solution to a decades-long territorial dispute during talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

Abe, speaking at a news conference alongside Putin, said the Japanese and Russian foreign ministers would meet in February to pursue talks about the dispute which concerns a chain of islands in the Pacific which the Soviet Union seized at the end of World War Two.