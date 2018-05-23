FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 1:40 PM / in 2 hours

Putin, Abe may discuss joint business activity on disputed islands: Kremlin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may discuss joint business activity between the two countries on disputed Pacific islands seized from Japan at the end of World War Two.

Abe is expected to visit Russia later this week.

The Kremlin referred to the islands as the Kuriles in its fact sheet prepared for the summit of the Russian and Japanese leaders. Japan calls them the Northern territories.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Andrew Osborn

