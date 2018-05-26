Putin: It's important to look for Russia-Japan WW2 peace treaty solution

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday it was important to patiently look for a solution with Japan that would allow the two countries to finally conclude a World War Two peace treaty that would reflect the strategic interests of both.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe following their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 26, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Putin spoke after holding talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Abe said that the two leaders had agreed to speed up joint business activity on a chain of disputed Pacific islands which Moscow seized from Japan at the end of World War Two.