Putin says Japan's Abe told him peace treaty proposal not possible

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told him that Tokyo could not immediately sign a peace deal with Moscow without first agreeing certain pre-conditions.

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (L, 1st row) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R, 1st row) attend an international judo tournament on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia September 12, 2018. Mikhail Metzel/TASS Host Photo Agency/Pool via REUTERS

Putin, sitting alongside Abe at an economic forum in Vladivostok last month, proposed Japan and Russia conclude an unconditional peace treaty that would formally end World War Two hostilities between the two countries.