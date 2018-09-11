FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 11, 2018 / 5:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japanese firms dealing with Russia feel little impact from U.S. sanctions: Sumitomo

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (Reuters) - Japanese firms dealing with Russia were experiencing little impact from U.S. sanctions on Moscow, but it was possible that they may also be sanctioned by the United States, the managing executive officer of Sumitomo Corporation said on Tuesday.

Logos of Sumitomo Corp are seen after the company's initiation ceremony at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

“At this moment we are not that affected,” Hideki Yamano told Reuters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum at the Russian Far East port of Vladivostok.

Asked if future projects by Japanese firms might be hurt because of the U.S. sanctions, Yamano said it was possible.

“We are closely monitoring the development (with the new sanctions,” he said.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing Michael Perry

