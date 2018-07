MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s deputy foreign minister, Sergei Ryabkov, plans to visit Tokyo on July 3-4 for talks, RIA news agency reported on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO - Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (not in picture) meets Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov at the President's Official Residence Mantyniemi, Helsinki, Finland September 12, 2017. Lehtikuva/Martti Kainulainen/via REUTERS

RIA quoted Ryabkov as saying that dialogue with Japan was important after the summit held between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.