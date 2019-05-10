World News
May 10, 2019 / 8:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov says 'extremely significant' differences with Japan on peace deal: RIA

1 Min Read

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov welcomes his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono in Moscow, Russia May 10, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Moscow and Tokyo still have “extremely significant” differences over a World War Two peace deal that Japan hopes will end a territorial row between them, RIA news agency quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Japan is seeking a deal with Russia to put an end to a dispute over islands off its northeastern coast that were seized by Soviet troops in the last days of World War Two, a disagreement that has soured bilateral relations for decades.

Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Hugh Lawson

