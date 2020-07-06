Russian court finds journalist guilty of justifying terrorism, fines her

Russian journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva charged with publicly justifying terrorism attends a court hearing in Pskov, Russia July 6, 2020. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

PSKOV, Russia (Reuters) - A Russian court pronounced journalist Svetlana Prokopyeva guilty of justifying terrorism on Monday and fined her 500,000 roubles ($6,965), bringing an end to a trial that her supporters say is a sign of growing censorship.

The state prosecutor had asked the court in the western city of Pskov to jail her for six years. She denied the charge and said she had been put on trial for doing her job.

Authorities moved to prosecute Prokopyeva after she used a radio programme in late 2018 to discuss the case of a 17-year-old who blew himself up at the office of the Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB, in the city of Arkhangelsk.