Freed Russian journalist Golunov pledges to continue his work

Russian journalist Ivan Golunov, who was freed from house arrest after police abruptly dropped drugs charges against him, speaks with the media in Moscow, Russia June 11, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian journalist Ivan Golunov, released on Tuesday from police custody, said he would continue his anti-corruption reporting.

Police suddenly dropped drug charges against Golunov earlier in the day after his arrest sparked outcry among his fellow reporters and several prominent public figures.

Golunov was cheered by several hundred reporters and onlookers outside a police building. He choked back tears as he said he hoped a similar drug-related case would not happen to anyone.