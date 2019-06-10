Kremlin says case of journalist accused of drug dealing raises questions

FILE PHOTO: Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was detained by police and accused of drug offences, speaks inside a defendants' cage as he attends a court hearing in Moscow, Russia June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that the detention of a Russian investigative journalist on drug dealing charges raised many questions and that it was following the case closely.

Three of Russia’s leading newspapers took the unusual step on Monday of publishing identical front page headlines to protest over what they suspect is the framing of 36-year old Ivan Golunov on drug charges.

“We are closely following how this case unfolds and all its nuances,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

He said the case deserved the “thorough attention of the general prosecutor and other departments inside the (interior) ministry to look at possible violations or the lack of them.”