Russian police say they detain over 200 at Moscow journalist protest

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police said on Wednesday they had detained over 200 people at a protest in Moscow calling for punishment for police officers involved in the alleged framing of a journalist.

Police abruptly dropped drugs charges a day earlier against journalist Ivan Golunov, a rare U-turn by the authorities in the face of anger from his supporters who said he was framed for his reporting.

But his supporters decided to go ahead with a protest on Wednesday regardless and despite being warned by the authorities that their demonstration would be illegal.