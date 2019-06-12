World News
June 12, 2019 / 11:47 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Russian police say they detain over 200 at Moscow journalist protest

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian police said on Wednesday they had detained over 200 people at a protest in Moscow calling for punishment for police officers involved in the alleged framing of a journalist.

Police abruptly dropped drugs charges a day earlier against journalist Ivan Golunov, a rare U-turn by the authorities in the face of anger from his supporters who said he was framed for his reporting.

But his supporters decided to go ahead with a protest on Wednesday regardless and despite being warned by the authorities that their demonstration would be illegal.

Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below