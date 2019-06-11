Putin ally calls drugs case against Russian journalist 'very bad story': Ifax

A lawyer comforts Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was detained by police and accused of drug offences, during a court hearing in Moscow, Russia June 8, 2019. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Valentina Matviyenko, the speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, on Tuesday called the case against Ivan Golunov, an investigative journalist charged with drug offences, a “very bad story,” the Interfax news agency reported.

The comments, by a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, are likely to encourage supporters of Golunov who believe he was framed and have organized protests demanding the charges against him be dropped.