MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia will cut its defence budget to less than 3 percent of gross domestic product within the next five years, RIA news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Moscow - Russia - 07/05/2017 - A Russian soldier salutes atop of a vehicle during a rehearsal before the World War II anniversary in Moscow. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Peskov was also quoted as saying that Putin, who won re-election at the weekend, intends to improve relations with the United States and Europe.