MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman said on Wednesday that chemical giant BASF and his LetterOne investment vehicle remained committed to plans to merge their oil assets despite U.S. sanctions against Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

Mikhail Fridman attends a session during the Week of Russian Business, organized by the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), in Moscow, Russia March 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin