Russia questions legitimacy of move to change Macedonia's name

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has questions about the legitimacy of the process to change Macedonia’s name, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
Macedonia’s parliament passed an amendment to the constitution on Friday to rename the country Republic of North Macedonia, under an agreement with Greece to put an end to a 27-year-old dispute between the neighboring countries.
Resolution of the name issue could unblock Macedonia’s bids to join NATO and the European Union.
Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Christian Lowe; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet