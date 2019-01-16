Russia ready to work with U.S. to save INF arms treaty: Lavrov

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during the annual news conference in Moscow, Russia January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to work to save the landmark Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) despite numerous problems and hopes Washington will take a responsible approach to arms control treaties, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Washington has threatened to pull out of the 1987 pact, alleging that a new Russian missile violates the treaty, which bans either side from stationing short and intermediate-range, land-based missiles in Europe.

Russia says the missile’s range puts it outside the treaty altogether and is not as long as Washington alleges, meaning that it is fully compliant with the INF.