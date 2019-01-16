Russia says it is alarmed by U.S. talk of military option for Venezuela

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow was alarmed by U.S. talk of some kind of possible U.S. military option for Venezuela and accused Washington of leaning on the opposition there to block talks with the government.

Lavrov, addressing his annual news conference, said the U.S. approach to Venezuela showed U.S. efforts to try to undermine governments around the world it didn’t like were continuing.

U.S. President Donald Trump said in 2017 he didn’t rule out a “military option” to put an end to what he regards as economic chaos in Venezuela, a close Russian ally.