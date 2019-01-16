Russia says it caught former U.S. marine accused of spying red-handed

FILE PHOTO: Paul Whelan, a U.S. citizen detained in Russia for suspected spying, appears in a photo provided by the Whelan family on January 1, 2019. Courtesy Whelan Family/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday that it had caught former U.S. marine Paul Whelan, who is being held in Russia on spying charges, red-handed as he was carrying out illegal activities in his Moscow hotel room.

Whelan, a former U.S. marine who also holds British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by Russia’s Federal Security Service on Dec. 28. His family say he is innocent and that he was in Moscow to attend a wedding.

“He was caught red-handed,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday during a news conference.