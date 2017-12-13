FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia ready to consider easing arms embargo for Libya: Ifx cites diplomat
#World News
December 13, 2017

Russia ready to consider easing arms embargo for Libya: Ifx cites diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to consider easing an arms embargo for Libya, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Wednesday.

Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj said this month he was hopeful that a U.N.-imposed arms embargo would be partially lifted against some branches of the country’s military.

The Libyan government is allowed to import weapons and related materiel with the approval of a U.N. Security Council committee overseeing the embargo imposed in 2011.

Reporting by Polina Devitt; writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt

