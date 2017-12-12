FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Novatek CEO sees scant U.S. sanctions impact on strategy
Sections
Featured
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
New York Subway attack
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
Energy & Environment
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 12, 2017 / 2:16 PM / Updated an hour ago

Novatek CEO sees scant U.S. sanctions impact on strategy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest private natural gas producer Novatek said on Tuesday it did not believe that possible new U.S. sanctions could change its strategy and that it had enough cash to finance its investment plans.

CEO Leonid Mikhelson also said he had discussed LNG supplies with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih. President Vladimir had separately suggested to the Saudi minister that his country buy gas extracted in the Russian Arctic to save Saudi oil.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, Writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.