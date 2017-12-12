Novatek CEO sees scant U.S. sanctions impact on strategy

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s largest private natural gas producer Novatek said on Tuesday it did not believe that possible new U.S. sanctions could change its strategy and that it had enough cash to finance its investment plans.

CEO Leonid Mikhelson also said he had discussed LNG supplies with Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih. President Vladimir had separately suggested to the Saudi minister that his country buy gas extracted in the Russian Arctic to save Saudi oil.