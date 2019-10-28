Lukoil CEO has no plans to sell his stake in company

FILE PHOTO: Russia's Lukoil Chief Executive Vagit Alekperov speaks at a news conference on the company's plan in the town of Budennovsk, Stavropol region, Russia August 27, 2018. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Lukoil chief Vagit Alekperov, whose company is Russia’s No. 2 oil producer by output, said on Monday he has no plans to sell his stake in the firm.

Lukoil published his comments following media speculation about the possibility of a stake sale by Alekperov to another Russian major, Surgutneftegaz, whose shares have sharply risen in the past week.

Alekperov said he has not been approached by anyone in recent weeks about a potential stake sale.