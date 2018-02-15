Russia's Lukoil says banks stricter with it after U.S. 'oligarch list'

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Vagit Alekperov, the head of Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil, said on Thursday the banks had become more demanding when dealing with his company after Washington published a so-called “oligarch list”.

The U.S. Treasury Department last month released a list of wealthy Russian businessmen it said were close to the Kremlin that included Alekperov.

“The banks are asking for additional materials. The procedure will be more complicated... Such lists are bad,” Alekperov told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

The list, drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year, does not mean that those included will be subject to sanctions, but casts a shadow of sanctions risk over a wide circle of wealthy Russians, including many outside President Vladimir Putin’s immediate circle.