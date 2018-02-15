FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Business News
February 15, 2018 / 11:19 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Russia's Lukoil says banks stricter with it after U.S. 'oligarch list'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Vagit Alekperov, the head of Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil, said on Thursday the banks had become more demanding when dealing with his company after Washington published a so-called “oligarch list”.

The U.S. Treasury Department last month released a list of wealthy Russian businessmen it said were close to the Kremlin that included Alekperov.

“The banks are asking for additional materials. The procedure will be more complicated... Such lists are bad,” Alekperov told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

The list, drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year, does not mean that those included will be subject to sanctions, but casts a shadow of sanctions risk over a wide circle of wealthy Russians, including many outside President Vladimir Putin’s immediate circle.

Reporting by Polina Nikolskaya; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.