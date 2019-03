FILE PHOTO - A gas torch is seen next to the Lukoil company sign at the Filanovskogo oil platform in the Caspian Sea, Russia October 16, 2018. Picture taken October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil has spent more than $1.5 billion buying back about 3 percent of its share capital, a company representative said on Tuesday.

Lukoil expects a two-fold increase in ouput at its mature oilfields under a new profit-based tax, another company official said on a conference call on Tuesday.