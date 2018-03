LONDON (Reuters) - Lukoil vice-president Leonid Fedun said on Friday he believes OPEC and Russia should extend oil cuts into 2020 if U.S. oil output keeps booming.

FILE PHOTO: A man fixes a sign with OPEC's logo next to its headquarters' entrance before a meeting of OPEC oil ministers in Vienna, Austria, November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Fedun said Russia’s second biggest oil producer should support Saudi Arabia’s idea of extending oil cuts into 2019.