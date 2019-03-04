Russia's Lukoil lifts fourth-quarter net profit to 159 billion roubles

FILE PHOTO - A gas torch is seen next to the Lukoil company sign at the Filanovskogo oil platform in the Caspian Sea, Russia October 16, 2018. Picture taken October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil’s fourth-quarter net profit rose to 159 billion roubles ($2.42 billion), up from 120.5 billion roubles in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Monday.

Fourth-quarter revenue stood at 2 trillion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to 278.3 billion roubles, up from 223.7 billion in the same period in 2017, Lukoil said.