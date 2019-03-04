Russia's Lukoil lifts fourth-quarter net profit to 159 billion roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil’s fourth-quarter net profit rose to 159 billion roubles ($2.42 billion), up from 120.5 billion roubles in the same period a year earlier, the company said on Monday.
Fourth-quarter revenue stood at 2 trillion roubles, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization rose to 278.3 billion roubles, up from 223.7 billion in the same period in 2017, Lukoil said.
Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by David Goodman