MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia plans to impose a temporary import ban on some fruit from Serbia and Macedonia from Aug. 15 over safety concerns, Russia’s food safety regulator said on Friday.

A bee pollinates the blossom of an apricot tree during an unusually warm winter day in the Macedonian capital Skopje March 2, 2007. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

The regulator said it had found the Monilinia fructicola fungus in Serbian peaches and apricots imported since July 13. It said it had also found the same fungus in batches of fruit from Macedonia.