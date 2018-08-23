FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 23, 2018 / 11:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia suspends buying forex to try to reduce market volatility: central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said it was suspending purchases of foreign currency from Thursday until the end of September to try to reduce volatility on financial markets.

The bank, which buys forex for state reserves on behalf of the finance ministry, made its announcement after the rouble hit its lowest level against the dollar in more than two years.

It said in a statement it had enough tools to head off threats to financial stability and would decide whether to resume forex buying after reviewing the situation on financial markets in September.

Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya/Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.