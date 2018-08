MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the government and central bank had the tools to maintain financial stability and would use them if necessary.

Russian First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Russia’s economy had demonstrated it was stable in the face of past sanctions as well as fluctuations in the oil price, he said in a statement.

A new round of U.S. sanctions sent Russian markets sharply lower on Thursday.