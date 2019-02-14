Russian markets flinch at prospect of tough new U.S. sanctions

MOSCOW/LONDON (Reuters) - The threat of new U.S. sanctions rocked Russian markets on Thursday, as investors were left wondering whether they had been getting too complacent about what had been a long-expected move.

A picture illustration shows U.S. Dollar and Russian Ruble banknotes in Sarajevo, March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Russian stocks and government bonds fell and the country’s debt insurance costs rose alongside FX volatility gauges, after U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation seeking the sanctions in retaliation for meddling in U.S. elections and in Ukraine.

The proposed sanctions include Russian sovereign debt as well as some of the country’s banks and energy companies. The bill was a tougher version of a proposal that failed to pass in Washington last year.

The rouble touched 67 against the U.S. dollar, its weakest since Jan. 15, and lost almost 1 percent against the euro to trade at 75.57. Rouble implied volatility gauges saw their biggest jump in almost three months.

The declines came even though Brent crude oil prices reached a three-month high. Oil is Russia’s main export, and a higher price usually supports the rouble.

Russian stock indexes also fell. The dollar-denominated RTS index fell 3 percent and the rouble-based MOEX Russian index lost 1.3 percent.

Banks were hardest hit. Shares at Russian top lender Sberbank fell almost 5 percent. VTB, Russia’s second-biggest bank, lost 2.92 percent. Both banks saw their bond spreads widen.

Sberbank’s chief executive, German Gref, said that according to his information major Russian banks were not included in the new sanctions bill, but he added that one should prepare for unfavorable situations.

“The sanctions are driving the currency lower. Also the rouble was among the best-performing currencies in January and concern about the sanctions is prompting investors to take positions out,” said Petr Krpata, chief EMEA FX and interest strategist at ING in London.

“We were preparing ourselves for this eventuality,” said Edwin Gutierrez, head of EM sovereign debt at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “But this is understandably causing a lot of noise and the U.S. senators have certainly tightened the language since last year.”

The Kremlin said Russia’s economy could cope with any new U.S. measures. “Our economy has long been under various sanctions. Our economy has learnt to preserve macroeconomic stability in conditions of these sanctions,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

Russia’s finance minister also said Moscow had the tools to shield its economy and that the central bank and finance ministry have already created a financing buffer to help protect Russian banks.

DEBT STRAINS

Russia five-year credit default swaps, the cost of insuring exposure to its debt, jumped to a one-month high as Russian dollar bond prices fell across the curve, though it was the rouble debt that dropped the most.

Russia’s benchmark sovereign 10-year rouble bond hit a yield of 8.50 percent, its highest since early January, before easing back slightly to 8.4 percent.

Data from the country’s central bank shows that although their share has been falling over the last year, foreign investors still own almost a quarter of Russia’s local OFZ bonds.

“The local currency bonds are getting hit more because that is where they (Russia) funds itself,” Gutierrez added. “If foreigners weren’t able to buy Russian rouble debt then, yes, that does have an impact.”

Graphic: Russian rouble and implied volatility (tmsnrt.rs/2BwTtXa)

Graphic: Foreign ownership of Russian local currency debt: (tmsnrt.rs/2UZCp3d)

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see