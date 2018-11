FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mazda Motor Corp. is displayed at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo, Japan May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency said on Friday it had been informed about the recall of 62,357 Mazda (7261.T) cars sold between May 2006 and November 2014.

The cars were recalled because of a possible airbag issue, the agency said. The recall concerned models Mazda 2, Mazda 6, Mazda CX-7 and Mazda BT-50, it said.