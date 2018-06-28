FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2018 / 11:40 AM / in an hour

Russia's standards agency says 8,090 Mazda 6 cars recalled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency said on Thursday it had been informed by Mazda about a voluntary recall of 8,090 Mazda 6 cars sold between August 2002 and August 2008.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mazda Motor Corp. is displayed at the company's news conference venue in Tokyo, Japan May 11, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

It said the reason for the recall was a possible problem with high humidity that could affect safety air bags.

“We care about the quality our cars,” said a spokeswoman at Mazda’s Russian office.

Mazda has a market share of 1.7 percent in Russia, according to the Association of European Business (AEB).

The company sold 11,638 units in January to May 2018, up 32.6 percent on January to May 2017 figures, AEB reported.

Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Kevin O'Flynn; Editing by Jane Merriman and Jon Boyle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
