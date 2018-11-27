November 27, 2018 / 9:48 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Mechel nears end of debt restructuring process

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian steel and coal producer Mechel (MTLR.MM) said on Tuesday that the unrestructured share of its debt portfolio was down to 9 percent and that it planned to complete its debt restructuring next year.

In its third quarter results, published on Tuesday, the company said revenues were down 3 percent to 79.97 billion roubles ($1.20 billion) compared to the previous three months, while core earnings dropped 17 percent to 19.21 billion roubles.

