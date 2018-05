MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s lower house of parliament confirmed Dmitry Medvedev as prime minister on Tuesday, voting 374 against 56 in favor of him remaining in the job he has held since 2012.

Dmitry Medvedev (front), who was nominated by Russian President Vladimir Putin as the candidate for the post of Prime Minister, delivers a speech during a session of the State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in Moscow Russia May 8, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

President Vladimir Putin, who was sworn in for a new six-year term in the Kremlin on Monday, had put forward Medvedev to be prime minister and asked lawmakers to support his nominee.