May 7, 2018 / 11:48 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Russia's Putin taps Medvedev for prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday put forward Dmitry Medvedev for the post of prime minister, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends a ceremony inaugurating Vladimir Putin as President of Russia at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia May 7, 2018. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

Medvedev, who had been prime minister since 2012, resigned earlier on Monday along with the rest of the government in line with procedure. Putin was on Monday sworn in for a fourth term.

Medvedev’s candidacy still has to be approved by the State Duma, or the lower house of parliament.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Christian Lowe

