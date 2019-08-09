Blasts rock Russian ammo depot in Siberia, five injured: TASS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A series of explosions rocked a Russian ammo depot in Siberia for the second time in a week on Friday, injuring five people, the TASS news agency cited doctors as saying.

A fire broke out following the explosions at the site in the Krasnoyarsk region, TASS reported.

Explosions ripped through the same site on Monday, killing one, injuring 13 and prompting authorities to evacuate thousands of people from nearby areas.