August 9, 2019

New blasts hit Siberia ammunition dump during cleanup from earlier explosions

MOSCOW (Reuters) - New blasts tore through a Siberian ammunition dump on Friday during a clean-up operation, four days after it was destroyed by explosions that forced thousands of people to evacuate nearby areas.

Nine people were reported injured in Friday’s explosions during the clean-up of the ammunition dump on a military base in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk district. The initial incident on Monday killed one person and injured 13.

“A shell exploded, wounding five servicemen and damaging a vehicle during work on de-mining and eliminating the consequences of the emergency situation in Kamenka,” local authorities in Krasnoyarsk said in a statement.

The number of injured people rose to nine, RIA news agency cited an emergency services source as saying.

Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Anastasia Lyrchikova and Maria Tsvetkova

