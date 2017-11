MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday which said Russia’s armed forces numbered just over 1.9 million people, including over 1 million military servicemen.

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks on during a signing ceremony after a meeting with President of Georgia's breakaway South Ossetia region Anatoly Bibilov at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia November 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ivan Sekretarev/Pool

The TASS news agency said the new decree replaced an older one from 2016 which had put the total number of personnel in the armed forces at around 1.8 million.