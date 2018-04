MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s standards agency Rosstandart said on Friday it has been informed about the recall of 86,620 Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) Outlander cars sold in Russia from February 2007 to June 2012.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. is pictured at the 45th Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The Japanese automaker is recalling the vehicles to replace front airbags on the driver’s side, Rosstandart said in a statement on its website.