April 11, 2018 / 3:11 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

Russia's Putin: ties with Montenegro at odds with our age-old friendship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ties with Montenegro do not match up to the long tradition of friendship between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an awarding ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia April 6, 2018. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS

Speaking at a Kremlin ceremony where new foreign ambassadors to Moscow presented their credentials, Putin told the envoy from Montenegro: “The current state of affairs in Russia-Montenegro relations clearly does not correspond to the centuries-old traditions of brotherly friendship and spiritual affinity between our peoples.”

“Russia is in favor of developing links with Montenegro on a mutually beneficial basis,” Putin said.

Russia was angered by Montenegro’s accession last year to the NATO military alliance.

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alison Williams

