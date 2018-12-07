Russia's Sistema could consider MTS dividend cut due to Uzbek probe: Interfax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Sistema could consider lowering dividend payments at its MTS unit if the mobile phone operator needs funds to cover a possible fallout from a U.S. investigation into its Uzbek business, Interfax reported.
Interfax quoted Vladimir Yevtushenkov, Sistema’s biggest shareholder, as making the comments. MTS said last month it had set aside around $850 million in connection with the investigation into its operations in Uzbekistan.
Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Susan Fenton