Businessman Yakobashvili doesn't plan to return to Russia after gallery searched: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: Businessman David Yakobashvili attends the VTB Capital Investment Forum "Russia Calling!" in Moscow, Russia, November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian businessman David Yakobashvili told Interfax news agency on Monday he did not plan to return to Russia after security services searched his art gallery.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) searched a Moscow art gallery owned by Yakobashvili earlier this month as part of a criminal investigation.

Yakobashvili, a former juice magnate who has oil trade and real estate holdings, told Interfax he planned to investigate the incident.