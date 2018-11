North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (unseen) in Pyongyang in this undated photo released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on November 6, 2018. KCNA via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Wednesday that it hoped North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would visit Russia next year.

“I hope this visit will be possible next year,” Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said.